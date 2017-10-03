A new PlayStation VR headset integrates headphones

Sarah Tew/CNET

Expect a minor update to Sony's one-year-old PlayStation VR headset, according to a new blog post from Sony. It sounds like minor changes, but a few key differences could be helpful.

Improved headphone integration sounds like it will allow for headphones to plug right into the visor, instead of dangling from the remote on the cord. Also, a new processing box will allow PS4 HDR content to play on TVs without unplugging the box. The new model, CUH-ZVR2, doesn't have a firm release date yet.

Existing PSVR owners, however, won't be able to take advantage of either new feature without buying a new headset. According to Sony, prices will stay the same. PlayStation VR received a price cut this summer. Sony has sold over a million PSVR headsets so far.