A 'Farsighted' look at 2016 searches for silver linings

SpaceX

There's lots of talk about 2016 being highlighted by negativity in politics and a number of tragic events worldwide. But, if you dig past all that muck, there were a number of positive and promising developments this year.

On the next episode of CNET's "Farsighted" show, Bonnie Burton, Stephen Beacham, Jeff Sparkman and host Eric Mack looks at how steps forward in 2016 will help shape the future, from flying cars and artificial intelligence to big advances in health that could see today's kids live to the age of 125.

The crew also shares some wisdom about the future from a recent conversation with former Apple CEO John Sculley. Plus, there's one last hope for some 2016 awesomeness in the form of this week's premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The live stream of today's show will be embedded below. You can also watch via YouTube or Livestream and join in the live chat room.

Share your thoughts and questions in the comments below, and tweet @CNET and @EricCMack.