Cheaper Nest thermostat may be on the way

Josh Miller/CNET

Nest, the smart home brand owned by Google parent company Alphabet, may be working on a less-expensive version of its famous smart thermostat.

An upcoming Nest thermostat could cost less than $200 in the US, reported Bloomberg on Wednesday, citing "a person familiar with the matter." The current version of the Nest Learning Thermostat goes for $249. The cost could be trimmed by making the unit's body with more plastic rather than metal, said Bloomberg.

Nest didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Another purported new development is a suite of home security products, including door and window sensors, key fobs for turning the alarm system off and on, a new version of the indoor Nest Cam security camera, and a new camera-enabled doorbell system similar to the Ring video doorbell.

With the exception of the indoor camera, reports Bloomberg, none of these products are expected before next year.