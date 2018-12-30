9 great reads from CNET this week

The end of the year is near, even if the news cycle doesn't seem to have noticed. GoFundMe returned more than $400,000 after learning one of the site's campaigns was a scam. Fortnite, the shoot-'em-up video game, is reportedly set to turn a cool $3 billion in profit this year. And Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman apologized for unwittingly funding an Alabama disinformation campaign.
If you missed any of the action, now's your chance to catch up. And don't worry... there'll be plenty more in 2019.
You thought the net neutrality fight was over? Think again
Time's run out to restore the rules using a legislative loophole. The fight, however, is far from over.
From NASA to SpaceX, 2018 was a great year for space news
The launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket headlined a year of marvelous space milestones.
Here's why Cher's was the must-follow Twitter account of the year
The global superstar is the antithesis of all the wrong types of tweeters.
From iPhone XR to Galaxy S9, we just had the best year for phones ever
Phones were fast, powerful and brimming with exciting features. The 2019 crop will likely be better.
Facebook Watch may have been the best part of the social network's bad year
But it wasn't that great.
Google employees found voice in protest this year
You'll likely hear more.
Google Home's 2018 in review
Owning the smart home.
Fighting fake news on social media is going to get harder
The shift to messaging and ephemeral content will prove challenging.
The best cars we drove in 2018
You'll want to drive 'em all.
'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.
Infowars and Silicon Valley: Everything you need to know about the tech industry's free speech debate.
