CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We review the fight to renew net neutrality, ponder the good news in space and turn back time with Cher.

The end of the year is near, even if the news cycle doesn't seem to have noticed. GoFundMe returned more than $400,000 after learning one of the site's campaigns was a scam. Fortnite, the shoot-'em-up video game, is reportedly set to turn a cool $3 billion in profit this year. And Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman apologized for unwittingly funding an Alabama disinformation campaign.

If you missed any of the action, now's your chance to catch up. And don't worry... there'll be plenty more in 2019.

You thought the net neutrality fight was over? Think again

Time's run out to restore the rules using a legislative loophole. The fight, however, is far from over.

034-nyc-net-neutrality-protest-verizon-hq-dec-7-2017
Sarah Tew/CNET

From NASA to SpaceX, 2018 was a great year for space news

The launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket headlined a year of marvelous space milestones.

deyhrbkvqaau6kd
Virgin Galactic

Here's why Cher's was the must-follow Twitter account of the year

The global superstar is the antithesis of all the wrong types of tweeters.

"Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again" - UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

From iPhone XR to Galaxy S9, we just had the best year for phones ever

Phones were fast, powerful and brimming with exciting features. The 2019 crop will likely be better.

i-phone-xs-i-phone-xs-max-1
Angela Lang/CNET

Facebook Watch may have been the best part of the social network's bad year

But it wasn't that great.

Jessica Miglio
Jessica Miglio

Google employees found voice in protest this year

You'll likely hear more.

Google Walkout Me Too Protest
James Martin/CNET

Google Home's 2018 in review

Owning the smart home.

google-home-hub-9
Chris Monroe/CNET

Fighting fake news on social media is going to get harder

The shift to messaging and ephemeral content will prove challenging.

FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-STOCKS-FACEBOOK
Joel Saget / AFP/Getty Images

The best cars we drove in 2018

You'll want to drive 'em all.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.

Infowars and Silicon Valley: Everything you need to know about the tech industry's free speech debate.

Apple
Next Article: CNET's best of 2018