CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We take a look at the big video games of the year, consider Elon Musk's tunnel in Southern California and ponder the radical changes coming to digital photography.

Another week up, another week down. Facebook reportedly let tech giants have a lot more access to user data than we thought. A Swedish company had AI compose some freakin' festive holiday songs. And package thieves got punished ... with glitter!

Now's your chance to catch up if you missed anything.

Fortnite was the most important video game of the year, whether you like it or not

Victory Royale!

fortnite-epic-games
Screenshot by Jován Pulgarín/CNET

Elon Musk just opened a 1 1/2-mile long hole under a Los Angeles suburb

This story both is and isn't Boring.

boringtunnel
The Boring Company

Radical changes are coming to digital photography

More software, no mirrors.

This photo, shot with Adobe Lightroom on an iPhone XS Max, contains "depth map" information about how far away elements of the scene are. That lets you easily select foreground areas for brightening.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

I was wrong about the Motorola Razr

It really was cool.

group-shot-1
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Between Trump and HQ2, Amazon's got a large target on its back

But you'll keep shopping there.

amazon-corporate-buildings-9204
James Martin/CNET

The Tesla Model X is too fancy for my family

But I was vacuum-sealed inside a dream.

TK

Gritty is the internet mascot for a world that's broken in 2018

This gyrating fuzz monster is a guardian angel.

Vegas Golden Knights v Philadelphia Flyers
Len Redkoles/Getty Images

Samsung's Galaxy S10 needs these 5 things

Here's our wish list.

samsung-s9-2
Angela Lang/CNET

Smart homes were creepy AF in 2018

The smart home continues to boom. But unsettling stories like these give some of us pause.

amazon-echo-2ndgen-06
Ian Knighton/CNET
Apple
Next Article: The golden age for USB-C power accessories has begun