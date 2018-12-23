Another week up, another week down. Facebook reportedly let tech giants have a lot more access to user data than we thought. A Swedish company had AI compose some freakin' festive holiday songs. And package thieves got punished ... with glitter!
Now's your chance to catch up if you missed anything.
Fortnite was the most important video game of the year, whether you like it or not
Victory Royale!
Elon Musk just opened a 1 1/2-mile long hole under a Los Angeles suburb
This story both is and isn't Boring.
Radical changes are coming to digital photography
More software, no mirrors.
I was wrong about the Motorola Razr
It really was cool.
Between Trump and HQ2, Amazon's got a large target on its back
But you'll keep shopping there.
The Tesla Model X is too fancy for my family
But I was vacuum-sealed inside a dream.
Gritty is the internet mascot for a world that's broken in 2018
This gyrating fuzz monster is a guardian angel.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 needs these 5 things
Here's our wish list.
Smart homes were creepy AF in 2018
The smart home continues to boom. But unsettling stories like these give some of us pause.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
