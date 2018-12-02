CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We look at how electric scooters are sending folks to the emergency room; play with Sony's robot dog; and examine InSight's itinerary on Mars.

Another week has flown by. And was it ever action-packed. The US charged a pair of Iranians it says wreaked havoc with ransomware attacks. Apple told us that the XR has been its best-selling iPhone since its launch. And China is reportedly shutting down research into gene-edited babies.

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Electric scooters are disrupting your wrists, elbows and heads

All those scooters are sending riders to the emergency room.

brogan-xray
Pat Brogan

Here's what it's like to live with Aibo, Sony's robot dog

Who's a good boy?

16-sony-aibo-accessories
Sarah Tew/CNET

NASA stuck the landing. Now InSight is getting to work on Mars

The robot is going to be busy on the Red Planet.

nasa-insight-briefing-20

This VR-and-live-action mashup is like an absinthe-fueled nightmare

Chained, an immersive reimagining of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, weds virtual reality and a motion-capture actor.

chained-graveyard-asc

Google's Pixel Slate is the anti-iPad Pro

Except in price.

31-google-pixel-slate
Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit, Apple Watch could usher in a new era of health monitoring

A new generation of devices is pushing the accuracy of laboratory equipment to your wrist.

Fitbit Ionic
Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's what we 'know' about Samsung's Galaxy S10

To be clear, these are rumors.

samsung-galaxy-s9-gold-3415
James Martin/CNET

We remember the Sega Dreamcast. May it rest in peace

Pretty sure there's one in a basement somewhere.

adventures-in-tech-dreamcast.jpg
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Ferraris at "The Glen"

We travel to Central New York for a prestigious amateur racing series. 

Watkins Glen Ferrari
Apple
Next Article: Fixing Facebook? Zuckerberg falls short of his New Year's goal