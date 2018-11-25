CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We catch a VR version of The Princess Bride, check up on the latest Facebook crisis, and drive the last Beetle through the streets of Puebla, Mexico.

Oh my. A holiday-shortened week (at least in the US) didn't slow the news cycle. Civil rights groups called for the firing of a senior Facebook executive. NASA began reviewing policies at Elon Musk's SpaceX after the executive puffed on a fatty during a livestream. And the FCC took another swipe at robocalls and spam

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

The Princess Bride gets the VR treatment

Prepare to die. Virtually.

pb1.jpg
Rec Room

Here's the latest on the crisis at Facebook

The social network's executives have come under fire.

FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-ECONOMY
Gerard Julien/Getty Images

We drive the Final Edition VW Beetle through the streets of Puebla, Mexico

Bye-bye, Bug.

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition
Volkswagen

We took the iPhone XS and XR into 26 feet of water

Only one survived.

sidebyside
OpenROV

The International Space Station turns 20

It's been two decades of stellar success.

s133e010480
NASA

How Amazon's deal with Apple puts the hurt on small sellers

The deal pulls the rug out from under many Amazon merchants.

iphone-xr-1
CNET

The new Fantastic Beasts movie left me totally confused

So let's unpack as much as possible from Harry Potter's complicated world.

fullcast
Warner Bros. Pictures

A drive in Audi's futuristic, electric race car

We head to Mallorca, Spain, to experience the E-Tron FE05.

2018 Audi Formula E
Audi

Pokemon Let's Go reminded me that I'm a terrible big brother

Let's Go Pikachu took me on a nostalgia trip that hit me like a freight train.

pokemon-lets-go-screenshot-01
Nintendo
