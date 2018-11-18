CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We talk with Hellboy's David Harbour, try on the bizarre Zozosuit and offer some suggestions for online safety while you travel.

Another big week. So much happened. Stan Lee, the maestro of Marvel Comics, died at 95; Facebook battled more accusations about its management; and Amazon finally unveiled its HQ2... and HQ3!

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

David Harbour's ready for your annoying Twitter requests

The Stranger Things and Hellboy actor uses social media in unexpected ways.

twitter-in-stream-wide-20180726-cnet-david-harbour-0071-rgb-1600x900
Mark Mann

This bizarre spandex bodysuit is revolutionizing the fashion industry

The Zozosuit is an at-home measurement system for buying clothes online that are tailored for only one body: yours.

Zozosuit 1
Ian Knighton/CNET

Traveling for the holidays? Here's how to avoid getting hacked

Here are a few tips for keeping your personal data secure while on the road this holiday season.

twitter-in-stream-wide-ask-maggie-winter2018-copy
Daniel Garcia

Using your voice to control the AmazonBasics Microwave is a natural fit

Use Alexa to control this smart kitchenware and you'll only want to cook with voice commands.

amazon-basics-microwave-1
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Meet the Tech Turkeys of 2018

It's hard to catalog the tech industry's manifold screwups. That isn't going to stop us from trying.

Fresh Turkeys Draw Crowds To Family's Cape Cod Farm
Boston Globe/Getty Images

Ralph Breaks the Internet dials up the sweet side of the web

The Wreck-It Ralph sequel is a hilarious story about friendship, that just happens to take place online.

null
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Flickr's new limit on free photo sharing is helpful, not hurtful, CEO says

Don MacAskill says deleting photos of some members who don't pay for pro accounts helps build Flickr into a service that'll last decades.

SmugMug CEO Don MacAskill
SmugMug

These people are hacking their bodies for better sex

They're called "grinders."

Tattoo Collective
Getty Images

The hottest tech toys of 2018, including a robot dog that poops

Don't worry. It doesn't make a mess.

furreal
Hasbro

