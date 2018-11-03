9 great reads from CNET this week

Another week is over. And what a week it was. Apple unveiled new iPads and MacBook Airs at an event in New York. Apple also said it isn't going to report how many devices it sells anymore. And a pair of senators called on Mark Zuckerberg to fix Facebook's ad transparency tool.
I want USB-C on all my Apple devices
The new iPad Pro comes with a USB-C port. Why doesn't my iPhone have one?
After a push for electronic voting, paper ballots make a comeback
Cybersecurity concerns are behind the rethink.
NASA says Kepler Space Telescope is out of fuel
The observatory found more than 2,600 worlds outside of our solar system, including dozens that could potentially support life.
An abandoned amusement is haunted by eerie nostalgia
Berlin's Spreepark plays host to a tuneful performance.
It took us four drops to break the iPhone XR camera
Don't try this at home.
Palm is back with a quasi-phone but nobody seems to know what it's for
It's seriously cute, though.
Tracking wolves through 6 million acres of wilderness
Scientists keep tabs on the predators with GPS and software.
Campaigners use net neutrality to get people to the polls
They face an uphill battle.
I love the changes in the final season of House of Cards
Why didn't Netflix focus on Claire Underwood sooner?
