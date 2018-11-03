CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

We weigh in on the USB-C port on the new iPad Pro; look at states hedging their bets on electronic voting; and say goodbye to NASA's Kepler Space Telescope.

Another week is over. And what a week it was. Apple unveiled new iPads and MacBook Airs at an event in New York. Apple also said it isn't going to report how many devices it sells anymore. And a pair of senators called on Mark Zuckerberg to fix Facebook's ad transparency tool.

If you missed anything, now's the time to catch up.

I want USB-C on all my Apple devices

The new iPad Pro comes with a USB-C port. Why doesn't my iPhone have one?

iPad Pro 2018
Sarah Tew/CNET

After a push for electronic voting, paper ballots make a comeback

Cybersecurity concerns are behind the rethink.

USA - 2008 Presidential Election - Early Voting
Chris Rank / Getty Images

NASA says Kepler Space Telescope is out of fuel

The observatory found more than 2,600 worlds outside of our solar system, including dozens that could potentially support  life. 

kepler-eof-08-01-ws-oil-paint-filter-0
NASA/Wendy Stenzel/Daniel Rutter

An abandoned amusement is haunted by eerie nostalgia

Berlin's Spreepark plays host to a tuneful performance.

img-5460
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It took us four drops to break the iPhone XR camera

Don't try this at home.

thumb2
James Phelan/CNET

Palm is back with a quasi-phone but nobody seems to know what it's for

It's seriously cute, though.

02-palm-2018
Sarah Tew/CNET

Tracking wolves through 6 million acres of wilderness

Scientists keep tabs on the predators with GPS and software.

Close-Up Of Wolf Crying
Viktori Zarikova / EyeEm / Getty Images

Campaigners use net neutrality to get people to the polls

They face an uphill battle.

018-nyc-net-neutrality-protest-verizon-hq-dec-7-2017
Sarah Tew/CNET

I love the changes in the final season of House of Cards

Why didn't Netflix focus on Claire Underwood sooner?

House of Cards, temporada 6
David Giesbrecht/Netflix

