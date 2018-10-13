Whew. The week is finally over. And was it ever busy. Google had a big event where it unveiled new Pixel phones. Facebook pulled down a bunch of pages ahead of the midterm elections. Privacy advocates told the Senate what they'd like in a data protection law.
If you missed anything, like Kanye West flashing his iPhone passcode while meeting President Trump, now's the time to catch up.
Putting Apple Watch Series 4 to the test
We like the device a lot, but want a longer-lasting battery.
Inside the luxury 'gaming house' built for YouTubers
It's called Click House and it has a helluva view.
Taking the Audi E-tron for a spin... in the Kalahari
We went to Africa to drive this 2019 SUV.
Star Trek: Discovery is aiming for old school Trekkies
Spock has a beard?
Google's Home Hub omits a camera
We don't need to see you in the bedroom.
The stars of First Man remind us that space is the place
We speak with Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy and director Damien Chazelle.
Facebook Portal brings Alexa, Messenger video chat to one device
An innovative camera gives video chats a professional look.
Alfonso Cuarón's Roma sparked my own rumination
This breathtaking movie caused Gabriel Sama to reflect on the privileges and contradictions of the middle class in Mexico City.
Here's how to sign up for the beta of Google's Project Stream game service
Play Assassin's Creed: Odyssey for free!
NASA turns 60: The space agency has taken humanity farther than anyone else, and it has plans to go further.
Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.