9 great reads from CNET this week

The week is over and so much happened. The SEC sued Elon Musk over tweets he made about taking Tesla private. Facebook's Oculus unveiled a new headset. And a new report found that more than half of US states use election machines that are susceptible to a cybersecurity flaw... that was disclosed in 2007.
Here's how Uber wants to get flying cars off the ground
The Jetsons Era will soon be upon us.
Apple's iPhone XS didn't crack under the pressure of our drop test
We also tried to drown it.
NASA gears up for the SpaceX era as it turns 60
The beloved agency is changing direction.
Inside AT&T's mission to help Chicago escape gun violence
AT&T hopes it can take the program from city to city... and inspire other corporations to follow.
The first Android phone rivaled the iPhone like others never could
Ten years later, it's clear the T-Mobile G1 was a worthy challenger from the very start.
Here's what you need to know about 5G
The next-generation of wireless technology is almost here.
This is one of the best entry-level gaming laptops you can buy
We review the Dell G5 15.
Google's 20th anniversary: Breakthroughs and controversy
We look back with the company's head of search.
Google's new Wear OS update is surprisingly good
Some new gestures make all the difference.
