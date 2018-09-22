9 great reads from CNET this week

Another week has come and gone. Boy, was it action-packed. Facebook is cuddling up with a dating service. Google tells a group of senators someone tried to hack their accounts. And Nintendo Switch Online is now fully live.
Here's why your next home might be a fallout shelter
If things go nuclear, you'll be happy you broke the bank for a bunker.
Amazon redesigns Echo devices, plans world domination
Seriously, Alexa is going to be everywhere.
Apple isn't in a rush to sell you a 5G iPhone
Cupertino is on a different wavelength.
We stabbed, shot and smashed a lithium-ion battery -- and it didn't explode
Yeah, we're amazed.
The Flow Hive is converting amateurs into backyard beekeepers
Don't be a buzzkill. Try it.
SpaceX will send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon
Here's everything you need to know about the entrepreneur.
Here are the best new iPhone features we found in iOS 12
It's available now.
Volcanic eruptions get high-tech early-warning systems
Lidar, drones and advanced sensors help scientists forecast when a mountain is about to blow its top.
Android's rival to the iPhone had a stumbling start
Google's mobile operating system has come a long way.
