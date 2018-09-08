Another week. Boy, was that fast. So much happened. Twitter permanently banned Alex Jones and Infowars. President Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court defended his stance on net neutrality. And Elon Musk got high with Joe Rogan.
If you missed anything, now's the time to catch up.
Surf legend Kelly Slater built the perfect wave... in a desert
Think "Disneyland for surfers."
How Reddit helped me tackle my biggest insecurity
I turned to one of the most hostile environments online for help. Against the odds, it worked.
How Mount Washington's weather watchers survive its ice, wind and lightning
The Northeast's tallest peak is an unforgiving environment for people and gadgets.
We want to see these cool phones from IFA in the US...
... but that isn't going to happen anytime soon.
A year on, Juicero still sums up what's wrong with Silicon Valley
The smart juicer is a stupid idea.
This smart sleep mask promises a cure for jet lag
The Lumos mask uses light therapy while you sleep to help you adjust to a new time zone.
Men won't talk about depression and it's literally killing them
Can mobile apps help men save their own lives?
Digitizing old photos unlocks a flood of mixed emotions
A weekend project to scan my snapshots illustrates how technology shapes our memories.
We now know how the Equifax hack happened...
... and what needs to be done to prevent another attack.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
