9 great reads from CNET this week

Another crazy week. Apple said it would unveil new products -- iPhone! -- on Sept. 12. President Donald Trump accused Google of rigging its results. And Berlin hosted the huge IFA tech show.

If you missed anything, now's the time to catch up (especially in the US, which has a three-day weekend).

You may want to avoid the Android party bus for a while.

Jason Cipriani/CNET

Hard drives are passé.

Ariel Nuñez/CNET

Really, you're forcing park rangers to put microchips in the cacti.

Erin Carson/CNET

Seriously, everyone is pissed at social media.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

These eyes in the sky can help firefighters see where a fire is going ... and what's in its path.

James Martin/CNET

These ultracrisp TVs are a gimmick you don't need.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If they can dance ...

Alfred Ng/CNET

This is a low-tech car.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

An 8K TV, an epic gaming throne, Google's new wearable OS and more ...