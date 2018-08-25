CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We explore the universe with Breakthrough Starshot; make friends with Black-ish star Yara Shahidi; and learn how a UFC champ uses spreadsheets to get in shape.

The summer is supposed to be slow. Oh, well, so much for that. A new study found that Google's Android OS is sharing more data than we thought. The man who tried to scam Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was arrested in Ecuador after three years on the lam. And Sony will sell you a robot dog ... for $2,900. 

If you missed anything, here's your chance to catch up.

Are we alone? Tiny spacecraft will head to Alpha Centauri to find out

The journey involves a giant laser.

starshot-hero-earth-laser-still

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi wants everyone to speak their truth

She's using the internet to make that happen.

Yara Shahidi

 Mark Mann

Microsoft Excel is UFC champ Robert Whittaker's secret weapon for kicking ass

No, it isn't a spreadsheet chokehold.

UFC 213: Nunes vs Shevchenko

 Rey Del Rio / Getty Images

Microsoft knows it isn't cool... and doesn't care

You don't join Microsoft to be cool, says CEO Satya Nadella. It's the results that matter.

microsoft-hackathon-5396

 James Martin/CNET

Naked Lab's body-scanning mirror produces frighteningly accurate images

Great. Another reason to feel bad about yourself.

naked-mirror-1

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

John Cho talks Searching, Star Trek and Sundance

The Searching star and director on making a thriller based on laptop and phone screens.

1506cnet-live-connie

 Angela Lang/CNET

Fallen VC takes his case to court to restore his reputation

Silicon Valley Bank says it will fight Michael Rothenberg's claims that it mishandled money in his funds.

Settle out of Court

 Getty Images

These women are trying to fix Facebook's fake news problem

It'a a huge issue.

 Nick Golebiewski

The stakes are high in making sure Crazy Rich Asians isn't just a blip

Does the movie mark the beginning of a trend? Or is it a pop culture outlier?

crazyrichasians01

 Warner Bros Entertainment
