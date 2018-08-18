9 great reads from CNET this week

Oh, my. What a week that was. We found out the Obama campaign used security keys to prevent hacks. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai told a Senate committee that he intentionally kept quiet even though he knew his agency hadn't suffered a DDoS attack. And China apparently hacked Alaska during trade talks!

There was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up.

Coober Pedy is freezing cold, scorching hot and a source of Australia's opals. Here's what life's like when you have to jury-rig even the most basic tech to survive.

Claire Reilly/CNET

The pain was unbearable.

Ian Knighton/CNET

Scientists are racing to save the endangered Devils Hole pupfish, which lives in one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

Brett Seymour/Submerged Resources/NPS

You might not really understand how encrypted messaging works, and you're not alone.

James Martin/CNET

...but you still might want to wait before upgrading.

Angela Lang/CNET

Should you upgrade now or wait until the mobile revolution that's coming in 2019?

Sarah Tew/CNET

You can buy a lot of them online.

James Martin/CNET

The Parker Solar Probe is going to "touch" the sun.

Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images

You're going to want to change your passwords.