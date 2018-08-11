9 great reads from CNET this week

It's been another week of summer heat, which in the tech world resulted in companies like Facebook, Apple and eventually Twitter removing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars from their platforms. Meanwhile, among other gear, Samsung unveiled its $1,000 Galaxy Note 9, the standout feature being a new Bluetooth-connected S Pen.

Here's your chance to catch up.

An inside look at tech's most secretive unicorn.

Magic Leap

The conspiracy theorist extraordinaire is at the center of a debate that has pulled in some of the world's biggest tech companies.

Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Facebook is ditching the project in favor of folding all of its global internet efforts under one banner: Connectivity.

Facebook

A UK program offers young cybercriminals an alternative to detention. It wants to turn them into legit tech professionals.

Photo by imgix on Unsplash

The new OS focuses on behind-the-scenes improvements that'll make your phone work faster while saving precious battery life.

CNET

Turns out Samsung's idea of "reasonable" Galaxy Note 9 pricing actually means higher pricing. Yes, like the iPhone X.

Sarah Tew/CNET

In the new nature documentary it's The Stath versus a huge prehistoric monster shark: One's the toughest creature in the ocean, and the other's a shark.

Warner Bros

Jeff Bezos & Co. plan to pick a winner by year's end.

James Martin/CNET

The Parker Solar Probe is designed to unlock the sun's mysteries -- and help protect us from its wrath. Here's what you need to know.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

