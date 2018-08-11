9 great reads from CNET this week

It's been another week of summer heat, which in the tech world resulted in companies like Facebook, Apple and eventually Twitter removing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars from their platforms. Meanwhile, among other gear, Samsung unveiled its $1,000 Galaxy Note 9, the standout feature being a new Bluetooth-connected S Pen.
Here's your chance to catch up.
Magic Leap is either brilliant or BS. Now to prove the AR gear is real
An inside look at tech's most secretive unicorn.
Alex Jones and Infowars test the limits of free speech on the internet
The conspiracy theorist extraordinaire is at the center of a debate that has pulled in some of the world's biggest tech companies.
Internet.org is no more
Facebook is ditching the project in favor of folding all of its global internet efforts under one banner: Connectivity.
Inside the boot camp that aims to reform teenage hackers
A UK program offers young cybercriminals an alternative to detention. It wants to turn them into legit tech professionals.
Android Pie is here! And it comes with new AI tools and support for notches
The new OS focuses on behind-the-scenes improvements that'll make your phone work faster while saving precious battery life.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 costs $1,000. Is that a mistake?
Turns out Samsung's idea of "reasonable" Galaxy Note 9 pricing actually means higher pricing. Yes, like the iPhone X.
The Meg vs. Jason Statham is the silly shark fight you hoped for
In the new nature documentary it's The Stath versus a huge prehistoric monster shark: One's the toughest creature in the ocean, and the other's a shark.
Amazon HQ2: What you need to know about the e-tailer's search for a second home.
Jeff Bezos & Co. plan to pick a winner by year's end.
NASA's ready to launch its crazy trip to the sun
The Parker Solar Probe is designed to unlock the sun's mysteries -- and help protect us from its wrath. Here's what you need to know.
Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.