Tech Industry

9 great reads from CNET this week

DNA testing might help solve a 7-decade-old cold case in Australia; we break down the 3D-printed gun controversy; and we offer our thoughts about the Microsoft Surface Go. (Spoiler alert: We like it!)

This was a huge week. Apple became a trillion-dollar company. The White House acknowledged Russia is already interfering in the midterm elections. Facebook's head of security said he was leaving to teach at Stanford.

Here's your chance to catch up. 

One of history's most baffling cold cases could be solved by modern science

Advances in forensic science could finally identify the body found on an Australian beach 70 years ago.

somertonman-nojackson-clean

 Ian Knighton/CNET

I'm being blackmailed for $15,000 in bitcoin... by snail mail

Really, scammers. You've got to step it up.

Postmaster General Claims U.S. Postal Service May Run Out Of Money In '09

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Everything you need to know about 3D-printed guns

The First and Second Amendments meet public safety.

Wiki Weapon

 Defense Distributed

Ecobee wants to remodel our homes for the digital age -- if Google doesn't crush it first

The Canadian smart-thermostat maker has plans to outsmart Nest.

ecobee-smart-home-toronto-0741-1

 James Martin/CNET

Email leaves us vulnerable to hackers. Too bad we still need it

I've wanted to break up with email since Russian hackers targeted a senator. But I can't.

Cyber crime computer keyboard

 Getty Images

We like the Microsoft Surface Go, but it isn't cheap

This tablet boasts great design, but you'll need upgrades to get the most out of it.

24-microsoft-surface-go

 Sarah Tew/CNET

The whacky conspiracy theory that's jumped from the internet to IRL

QAnon is bizarre, even by the already-warped yardstick of conspiracy theories.

President Trump Holds Make America Great Again Rally In Pennsylvania

 Rick Loomis/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video has some terrible, terrible movies...

And I couldn't be happier!

amazon-prime-video-logo-620x350

Girls Who Code encourages STEM, one coding class at a time

The goal is to keep girls interested in computer science.

Girls Who Code

 James Martin/CNET
