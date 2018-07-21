9 great reads from CNET this week

So much happened this week. Amazon's Prime Day stretched for 36 hours, but not without a glitch. Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk put their foots in their mouths. (Their own, not each other's, just to clarify.) And Comic-Con opened in San Diego. Of course, there was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up.
Shazam and Wonder Woman hope to rope in more fans at Comic-Con
Marvel isn't at the San Diego geek-a-thon. DC wants to wear its cape.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 could go ultrasonic. Here's a look at its likely fingerprint reader
We try Qualcomm's new technology. It's a prototype, but probably not for long.
Your face is your passport in these Australian airports
Please don't get it stamped.
How Russian hackers infiltrated the DNC
A timeline.
Nintendo Switch gave me back my video games
Mark Serrels was too busy to play games until this handheld came along.
The director of the cybermystery Searching struggled to edit his film on iMacs
The movie has so many video layers that it taxed the machines, Aneesh Chaganty says.
Ring's home-security system is super simple and super cheap
It took no time to install.
The crazy, swank airship could bring back dirigibles
Seriously, the Airlander has a bar, private bedrooms and a glass-floored observation lounge.
DC's Comic-Con 'Experience' lets you bring on the rage
CNET's Roger Cheng goes totally medieval.
