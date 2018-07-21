CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

9 great reads from CNET this week

We travel to San Diego for the annual Comic-Con geekfest; take a peek at what sounds like an awesome fingerprint scanner; and face the future of passports in Australia.

So much happened this week. Amazon's Prime Day stretched for 36 hours, but not without a glitch. Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk put their foots in their mouths. (Their own, not each other's, just to clarify.) And Comic-Con opened in San Diego. Of course, there was plenty more. Here's your chance to catch up.

Shazam and Wonder Woman hope to rope in more fans at Comic-Con

Marvel isn't at the San Diego geek-a-thon. DC wants to wear its cape.

wonder-woman-gal-gadot-2-promo

The Samsung Galaxy S10 could go ultrasonic. Here's a look at its likely fingerprint reader

We try Qualcomm's new technology. It's a prototype, but probably not for long.

dsc-1928

 Tania González/CNET

Your face is your passport in these Australian airports

Please don't get it stamped.

gettyimages-905553688.jpg

 John Lund

How Russian hackers infiltrated the DNC

A timeline.

Russian Hacker

 / Getty Images

Nintendo Switch gave me back my video games

Mark Serrels was too busy to play games until this handheld came along.

ubisoft-mariorabbids-donkeykong

 Ubisoft

The director of the cybermystery Searching struggled to edit his film on iMacs

The movie has so many video layers that it taxed the machines, Aneesh Chaganty says.

mv5bntyxmtc3ntgtzwi1ns00zmnklwi4owitzdc1yjczntbhmdyzxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvyntc5otmwotq-v1-sx1777-cr001777999-al

 Sony

Ring's home-security system is super simple and super cheap

It took no time to install. 

ring-security-1

 Chris Monroe/CNET

The crazy, swank airship could bring back dirigibles

 Seriously, the Airlander has a bar, private bedrooms and a glass-floored observation lounge.

airlander-10-airship-shoot-26.jpg

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

DC's Comic-Con 'Experience' lets you bring on the rage

CNET's Roger Cheng goes totally medieval.

dsc-2164

 Tania González/CNET

Follow the Money: This is how digital cash is changing the way we save, shop and work.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Next Article: Goodbye smudges. For Gorilla Glass phones, matte could be the new black