9 great reads from CNET this week

What summer doldrums? There was no slowing of the tech news cycle this week, with Apple releasing the iOS 12 public beta (read: Memoji!) and tech companies weighing in on the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Trump travel ban.
Our reporters were out in full force interviewing everyone from the Wu-Tang Clan to the man behind Nintendo's renaissance. Here's your chance to catch up:
(You can sign up for a newsletter version of this weekly rundown here.)
If Google Duplex scares you, this might help
Google offered up a closer look at its human-sounding AI assistant and explained why we shouldn't be so creeped out.
Con artists are fleecing Uber drivers
And the ride-hailing company knows millions of dollars have been diverted from thousands of accounts.
How What3words pinpoints every spot on Earth for better navigation
The startup, which labels each 10-foot-square patch of the planet with three words, is used by Mercedes cars and the Mongolian post office.
Inside Toronto's bid for Amazon's HQ2
Against the backdrop of President Trump's feud with Amazon, the dark-horse candidate gets its chance to shine.
Domestic abuse and new tech are a frightening combination
A note in the dead woman's pocket read: "There are cameras inside and outside the house."
Barbie is way into science now, and she wants to teach you a thing or two
Forget fashion. Barbie today is all about building robots and teaching kids how to code.
President Trump's travel ban went from high fury to forgotten
Social media and a frenetic news cycle means we can't stay committed to one issue. Can you even remember what happened a month ago?
WPA3 Wi-Fi is here, finally, and it's harder to hack
It replaces a protocol first introduced during the George W. Bush administration.
I just saw the Westworld finale and I still don't understand what's happening
The maze isn't meant for CNET's Sarah McDermott but she's OK with that.
CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.
Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.