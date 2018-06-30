CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

Google tries to make its Duplex assistant sound less creepy; connected devices are playing a frightening new role in domestic abuse; and did you know Barbie is way into science now?

What summer doldrums? There was no slowing of the tech news cycle this week, with Apple releasing the iOS 12 public beta (read: Memoji!) and tech companies weighing in on the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Trump travel ban.

Our reporters were out in full force interviewing everyone from the Wu-Tang Clan to the man behind Nintendo's renaissance. Here's your chance to catch up:

If Google Duplex scares you, this might help

Google offered up a closer look at its human-sounding AI assistant and explained why we shouldn't be so creeped out. 

google-duplex-orens-hummus-demo-2

 James Martin/CNET

Con artists are fleecing Uber drivers

And the ride-hailing company knows millions of dollars have been diverted from thousands of accounts.

03-uber-android-2018-photos-cnet

 Sarah Tew/CNET

How What3words pinpoints every spot on Earth for better navigation

The startup, which labels each 10-foot-square patch of the planet with three words, is used by Mercedes cars and the Mongolian post office.

Some buildings don't have street addresses even if they're on a street. What3words can give them one, which is why some postal services have embraced the technology.

 What3words

Inside Toronto's bid for Amazon's HQ2

Against the backdrop of President Trump's feud with Amazon, the dark-horse candidate gets its chance to shine.

amazon-hq2-toronto-4

 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Domestic abuse and new tech are a frightening combination

A note in the dead woman's pocket read: "There are cameras inside and outside the house."

Side View Of Woman Using Phone While Lying In Darkroom

 Luis Enrique Carmona Perlaza/EyeEm

Barbie is way into science now, and she wants to teach you a thing or two

Forget fashion. Barbie today is all about building robots and teaching kids how to code.

barbie-robotic-programmer11

 Sarah Tew/CNET

President Trump's travel ban went from high fury to forgotten

Social media and a frenetic news cycle means we can't stay committed to one issue. Can you even remember what happened a month ago? 

U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban In 5-4 Decision

 Mark Wilson/Getty Images

WPA3 Wi-Fi is here, finally, and it's harder to hack 

It replaces a protocol first introduced during the George W. Bush administration.

asus-router-7

 Chris Monroe/CNET

I just saw the Westworld finale and I still don't understand what's happening

The maze isn't meant for CNET's Sarah McDermott but she's OK with that. 

westworld-s2e10-dolores

 John P. Johnson/HBO

