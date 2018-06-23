9 great reads from CNET this week

Well, that was an action-packed week. The Supreme Court ruled on phones and privacy. The top court also weighed in on online taxation. Brian Krzanich resigned as Intel's boss after a "consensual relationship" with an employee. And, of course, there was more. Here's your chance to catch up.

(You can sign up for a newsletter version of this weekly rundown here.)

IGTV looks a lot like YouTube.

James Martin/CNET

But I'm probably going to be disappointed.

Sarah Tew/CNET

From CNET Magazine: Telemedicine is a powerful tool for helping people hurt in the crossfire.

Iain Masterton / Getty Images

And I thought I was going to be such a Cool Dad.

Ian Knighton/CNET

Ankle bracelets and smartphone apps are cheap and effective.

NurPhoto / Getty Images

They're pretty good at it it, to be fair.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The European Copyright Directive could change the internet as we know it.

NurPhoto / Getty Images

Really, bring it back.

It's totally Instagram-ready.