9 great reads from CNET this week

Big week. Lots happened. E3 opened. Net neutrality was repealed. A major merger got approved. And more. Here's your chance to catch up.
Fortnite is changing the way we play video games
This is how the antisocial socialize.
Data trackers will find you on the web, no matter what you do
You can cover your tracks, but only for so long.
Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay vs. Google Pay: We put mobile payment systems to the test
What's in your pocket?
These dogs sniff out cybercrime
Who's a good boy?
How not to sound like a Yank when you're watching the World Cup
This is for you, Chad.
Killing mice saves peoples' lives. That doesn't make it any easier
Jackson Ryan still remembers the hundreds of rodents he sacrificed as a doctoral student.
Here's every car infotainment system available in 2018
Why would you want to pay attention to the road?
Even Uber has been taken by cyberscammers
Here's how the ride-hailing service is fighting back.
Why net neutrality supporters are up in arms over the AT&T-Time Warner deal
The merger, along with the FCC's repeal of net neutrality rules, might mark a turning point in the history of the internet.
