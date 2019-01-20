9 great reads from CNET this week

So much for easing into the new year.
This week we learned of a massive public data breach that leaked 773 million emails and 21 million passwords. Meanwhile, Qualcomm and the government have been duking it out in court, with the Federal Trade Commission accusing the company of operating a monopoly in wireless chips. And Netflix announced price hikes just before reporting it signed up more subscribers in the last three months than any quarter ever.
But there was much more. Here're the stories you don't want to miss:
Facebook has all sorts of problems, but it's still a dog's best friend
Mark Zuckerberg's social network remains under fire, but animal shelters and pet rescue groups can't live without it.
Here's what it's like wearing Nike's $350 self-lacing Adapt BB sneakers
The technology creates a perfect fit, but good luck trying to kill off $2 shoelaces.
This guy founded Atari and Chuck E. Cheese. Now he's making Alexa games
He also used to be Steve Jobs' boss. These days, he sees huge potential in interactive, voice-activated gaming.
Take a ride on the most high-tech ski lift
If Apple were to build a chairlift, this one might be it.
Here's how you can stay clear of online scams
Don't get fooled like one CNET reporter was.
Bird Box got Netflix to spill viewership numbers and now it can't stop
It all started when Bird Box prodded Netflix to finally take off the blindfold.
Bring the gym home with this smart fitness tech
With New Year's resolutions still fresh, we tested out a bunch of exercise equipment to see what works -- and doesn't work -- in today's connected homes.
What Amazon's Alexa will tell us in 2019
Amazon has big plans for its digital assistant this year as competition heats up.
Foldable phone dos and don'ts
Samsung's futuristic phone must learn from ZTE and FlexPai's mistakes.
