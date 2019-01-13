CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We meet our new robot overlords at CES, choose the show's 10 best products, and let Google Assistant do the talking (in 27 languages).

Welcome to the CES edition of the CNET weekly roundup! The annual consumer-electronics extravaganza was in high gear this week as tech companies from around the world descended on Las Vegas. It was a handful to cover, but you can find all of CNET's stories about the event here. And we've selected a few choice items below. Enjoy! 

These robots want to give you a helping hand

Succumbing to our robot overlords might not be so bad.

samsung-bot-robots-ces-2019-8440
James Martin/CNET

Here are the 10 best products we saw at CES

You'll go broke buying 'em all.

Juan Garzon/CNET

Google Assistant's interpreter mode lets you chat in German, Thai or 25 other languages

What a chatterbox.

google-assistant-translator-concierge-ces-2019-7565
James Martin/CNET

This is Verizon's first 5G phone

Spoiler alert: It's also a 4G phone.

36motorola-moto-z3
Sarah Tew/CNET

Virtual reality feels like a dream gathering dust

What's taking so long?

oculus-connect-5-vr-virtual-reality-1065
James Martin/CNET

The foldable phone revolution is at hand

And it's super awkward.

Royole FlexPai phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

Here's what the future holds for video games

Pong is back!

img-4437
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Impossible Burger tastes so real it made this vegetarian's stomach turn

CNET's Joan Solsman hadn't eaten beef in a decade, but this fake meat was enough to gross her out. (She says that's a compliment.)

CNET

This robot gave me confidence the future won't be lonely

Reporter Katie Collins succumbs to Lovot's googly eyes and realizes bots just might make viable companions.

lovot-news-02
GrooveX

