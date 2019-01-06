CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

We explain why your phone is only going to get more expensive, take a look at cutie-pie robots and visit Tesla's extreme weather testing facility.

Happy New Year! If the beginning of the year is any indication, 2019 is going to be plenty busy. Apple warned it would miss its own sales forecast because of a slowdown in iPhone sales. German politicians were the targets of a massive hack. And a Chinese rover started making tracks on the far side of the moon.

If you missed anything, now's your chance to catch up.

Here's why your phone is going to get more expensive in 2019

Like you expected it to get cheaper.

04-cash-money
Sarah Tew/CNET

Robots are going to be smarter, cuter and cooler at CES this year

And you're going to have a hard time avoiding them.

A pair of Groove X Lovot robots follow their owner.
Groove X

Here's how Tesla makes sure its cars can handle snow and ice

We pay a visit to the company's testing facility in Alaska to take a spin in a Model 3.

Tesla Alaska Testing Facility
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Fighting fake news on social media is getting harder and harder

Messaging and ephemeral content pose increasing challenges to Facebook and other social media platforms.

FRANCE-INTERNET-COMPANY-STOCKS-FACEBOOK
Joel Saget/Getty Images

Here's why Taylor Swift's Reputation movie on Netflix is worth your time

You'll want to see this flick, even if you saw the show live.

Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour - Tokyo
Getty Images

Google is going to be huge at CES... again

Consider this: The search giant has tripled its footprint at the tech show.

google-booth-fotos-ces-21
Claudia Cruz/CNET

I'm glad the Marvel shows on Netflix are dead

Serious superhero fatigue.

The Defenders
Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Here's what Samsung has in store for 2019

Get ready for foldable phones and 5G.

samsung-s9-3

How Star Trek: Discovery's Spock differs from the original

It's more than the beard.

star-trek-image-1
CBS

