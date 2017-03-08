8 ways Redditors turned this surprised Corgi into a star

Browsing through Reddit's Photoshop Battles this morning, I hit on an image I had to bark about.
As you probably know, people post images to Photoshop Battles and Redditors then use their Photoshop skills, and imaginations, to work the photos into other settings and circumstances. I've posted Photoshop Battles before, including the cat in mid-pounce, the dancing guy and one with the "Stranger Things" cast.
Today's original photo of a Corgi "driving" a car is funny on its own:
That expression is amazing! Let's see what Redditors did with it.
That's some serious blending technique to make the dog's face look natural(?) on the bear's body. I'm not sure what made this Redditor think of a bear catching a fish, but I'll take it:
Seriously, what made l3gion666 think of " Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"? It doesn't matter. I like how the paw rests perfectly on Johnny Depp's shoulder:
Using " The Fast and the Furious" isn't as much of a stretch. They're both driving, after all:
This one from Redditor Choco-boco is appropriately named "Jurassic Bark":
The creative kitty selfie made to look like a Snapchat post made me laugh out loud:
But then there are the GIFs:
That's some GIF game right there. But this next one puts our furry friend in the Star Wars universe. The Corgi blink in the middle makes it 10 times better:
Finally, I don't know if it's my love for the "Price is Right" or the expression that perfectly matches the situation, but this is definitely a favorite:
