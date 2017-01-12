6 ways Redditors made the 'Stranger Things' cast... stranger

Happy New Year everyone! I'm finally back in the office after a fun and successful CES in Las Vegas, and I'm just getting settled in to see what's happening on the social networks in 2017.
I was browsing through Reddit's Photoshop Battles this morning and came across a great thread that uses a photo of the cast of "Stranger Things" from the Golden Globe awards. I've said it before, but I've always been impressed with the creativity in this subreddit and this particular battle didn't disappoint.
First, check out the original image:
Now, let's see what the people of Reddit came up with. Redditor Ekez42 imagined what they might look like in a few years:
Another redditor made them look like the Rat Pack with a Las Vegas background:
A redditor with the name _TheZ decided the photo should be put into the artistic style of the "Reservoir Dogs" poster:
In keeping with the "Reservoir Dogs" theme, someone thought to replace one of the cast members with Mr. Pink:
But then people got even more creative. Here's the cast imagined with an 8-bit gaming art style:
He also made a creation GIF to show how he did it:
Finally, this last one is my favorite because the lights spell out "Cheese." Will is saying cheese for the photo from the Upside Down!