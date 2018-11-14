5G craze continues: The 5G spectrum auction is starting

Getty Images

For the first time, the Federal Communications Commission is auctioning spectrum for 5G.

On Wednesday, the FCC will host an auction for the 28GHz spectrum starting at 7 a.m. PT. This is the largest auction series the FCC has in terms of the amount of spectrum. 5GHz of spectrum, which is more than all the carriers' spectrum combined, is being auctioned from tomorrow to late 2019.

The FCC is trying to get more spectrum into the market so more businesses can make use of it. The agency also wants to get the 5G spectrum to carriers that are mostly likely to deploy 5G networks in the US.

"Having 5G networks will open the door to new services and applications that will grow our economy and improve our standard of living," Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, said at the White House 5G Summit in September. "We're working hard with other federal agencies to free up spectrum currently held by the federal government."

5G, or the next generation of cellular technology, promises to greatly enhance internet speeds, coverage and responsiveness for wireless networks. This means, for instance, that you'll be able to stream HD videos on your mobile network. 5G networks can also host many more internet of things devices at the same time. To achieve high 5G speeds, you'll need high frequency spectrum with millimeter wave range that falls between 24GHz and 100GHz.

For the 28GHz spectrum, 3,072 licenses will be up for sale to 45 qualified bidders (the identities of the bidders haven't been revealed). The FCC will conduct two rounds of auctions tomorrow, and three rounds on Thursday and beyond till all the licenses are sold. The auction for the 24GHz spectrum, involving 2,909 licenses, will be scheduled afterward. Currently there're 58 applications waiting for approval.

In April, the FCC decided to host the auction on Wednesday.

The agency will also give bidding credits to eligible small businesses and rural service providers, which means the smaller carriers have a chance to get a 15 percent discount or a 25 percent discount on their winning bids, according to an FCC fact sheet.

Besides the auctions for the 28GHz and 24GHz spectrum, auctions for 37GHz, 39GHz and 49GHz spectrum will be held in the second half of 2019.

