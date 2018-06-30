Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

500px, a photo-sharing community that's been transforming into an image-licensing business, has backed away from a framework that let people freely share their photos with others.

On an FAQ website updated this week, the company said it's disabling the ability for people to upload or download photos shared under Creative Commons licenses. That framework lets people share images without many of the usual restrictions of copyright licensing, which is why Creative Commons licenses are so useful for sites like Wikipedia that rely on free contributions.

Some are distressed to hear about the Creative Commons cutoff.

"It's over 1 million CC-licensed photos. Gone. Tomorrow," tweeted Jason Scott, who works on the Internet Archive, a repository that catalogs Creative Commons and public-domain images. "No warning," he added in his Thursday tweets, saying there's not enough time for the archive to make copies.

The move comes amid big changes for 500px, a site with millions of often high-quality and eye-catching photos. In recent years, 500px added a licensing that let photographers sell their own photos. In February, Visual China Group, which runs the photo-licensing company Corbis, acquired 500px. On June 1, the company announced it'd shut down its own licensing business on June 30 in favor of a partnership with licensing powerhouse Getty Images. And last week, it promoted its strategy vice president, Aneta Filiciak, to chief executive.

"500px has always been, and will continue to be, focused on encouraging, celebrating, and rewarding incredible photography," Aneta in a statement. "We continually work on creating the best experience for our community members."

500px didn't respond to a request for comment.

In a support comment, though, 500px said, "We will be protecting contributor assets by removing Creative Commons images from the platform."

What is Creative Commons licensing?

Creative Commons is a cousin to the open-source software movement that blossomed as an alternative to proprietary methods. You can license text, photos, videos and other works under various Creative Commons licenses that let others do things like freely republish the original work, modify it or combine it with other works. Some CC licenses are more liberal than others. For example, some only permit resharing unmodified versions of the original work or prohibit commercial use, but others offer carte blanche.

CC-licensed photos are useful for publishers, students, artists, and sites like Wikipedia that can't or don't want to pay to license imagery from more traditional sources like stock photo agencies. People offer their works under CC licenses to get greater exposure or to contribute to the world's freely available body of information.

500px was a major Creative Commons backer, though not as enthusiastic as Flickr, which helped popularize the idea. Other big backers include video sites YouTube and Vimeo.

One person baffled by 500px's move is the site's founder, Evgeny Tchebotarev, who no longer works for 500px.

"Creative Commons is critical to the growth and support of the open web," Tchebotarev tweeted. Of 500px's moves, he added, "The decisions of the last few years perplex me greatly."

