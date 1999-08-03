3dfx revs new TV card

3dfx Interactive has unleashed its new Voodoo3 3500 TV, a graphics card that combines 3D/2D graphics with a TV tuner and other multimedia functionality. Greeting strong demand in more than 9,000 retail stores throughout North America, Europe, and Japan, the Voodoo3 3500 TV meets the high-performance needs of hard-core game enthusiasts and cutting-edge multimedia entertainment consumers.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.