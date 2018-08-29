3D-printed gun plans go online as Defense Distributed defies court order

Screenshot by MarrianZhou/CNET

The company that created blueprints for 3D-printed gun parts began selling them online despite a court order banning the move.

On Tuesday, Defense Distributed made its plans available online for purchase at a minimum retail price of $10. The company previously offered the plans for free.

The move comes just a day after A Seattle judge granted a preliminary injunction to 19 state attorneys general who'd sought to block Defense Distributed. The case is part of a broader battle involving public safety, freedom of speech and the right to bear arms.

The injunction banned the online distribution of the plans until the case is settled in court.

Defense Distributed has already received nearly 400 orders since this morning, according to the Associated Press.

Blueprints for 3D-printed gun parts have caused a stir. The plastic parts can make a gun untraceable and undetectable because they don't have serial numbers and they're not subject to the standard procedures that affect regular firearms. Anyone with a computer can buy the design files from Defense Distributed and print them out using a 3D printer.

Defense Distributed argues that publication of the blueprints should be allowed on free speech grounds, but the federal judge sided with those concerned about public safety. It's unclear how the court will react to the company's actions Tuesday and if it's legal to sell these design files instead of simply giving them away.

Defense Distributed, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Federal Judge Robert Lasnik didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

