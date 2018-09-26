3D-printed gun maker Cody Wilson resigns from Defense Distributed

The man at the center of the controversy around 3D-printed guns is leaving the company that makes the weapons.
Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed, has resigned from the 3D-printed-gun company and will have no future role in it, Paloma Heindorff, the company's director of development, said during a press conference on Tuesday. Heindorff will be the new leader of Defense Distributed.
Wilson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Last Wednesday, Wilson was charged with sexual assault after being accused of having sex with a 16-year-old girl in Austin, Texas, where Defense Distributed is based, and then paying her $500. Wilson was then arrested by local authorities in Taipei, Taiwan. The US Marshals Service said it was "fully engaged" on the matter.
US Marshals brought back the 3D-printed-gun creator this past weekend to face the sexual assault charges. He was released from the Harris County Jail in Houston on Sunday on $150,000 bail, according to the Statesman.
Wilson became the center of the controversy when 19 US state attorneys general filed a lawsuit to block the free distribution of his 3D-printed-gun design files due to public safety concerns. The states scored an early victory when a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order, then a preliminary injunction to block the free publication of the gun plans. Wilson started selling the gun plans online the next day, calling it a loophole that the lawsuit didn't mention sales of the guns.
