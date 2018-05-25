3D-printed measuring cube replaces all your cups, teaspoons

bakercube

I have two glass measuring cups, a complete collection of stainless steel cups and two sets of measuring spoons scattered around my kitchen. One day soon, I could replace them all with a single cube.

The bakercube started life as a crazy-popular downloadable 3D model on 3D design site Thingiverse. It's shaped like a box, but has a variety of kitchen measurements geometrically carved out of each side. For example, one side of the cube has a 1/4 cup (60 milliliter) scoop alongside 1 teaspoon (5 milliliter), 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 milliliter) and 1/4 teaspoon (1.25 milliliter) compartments.

The idea is that you fill the individual compartments that match the needs of your recipe. The largest area holds one cup (240 milliliters).

The fascinating box has been a hit on Thingiverse, with over 65,000 downloads, and it's been hanging around the top of the site's most popular designs list for weeks.

Bakercube's creators are now hoping to ride the Thingiverse wave of success onward to an Indiegogo crowdfunding project, which kicks off on June 4. The modified production model will be injection-molded from food-safe, dishwasher-safe and waterproof plastic.

The bakercube is a fascinating bit of design work, though some chefs and bakers may not be ready to abandon their traditional measuring implements in favor of this gadget. If you're worried about it feeling awkward, you could always 3D-print your own test cube before committing to a crowdfunding order.

Just keep in mind the usual caveat: not all crowdfunding projects deliver as promised.