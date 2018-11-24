While a lot of the excitement around drones may have died back compared to the last two holiday seasons, that doesn't mean they've gone away. Far from it, actually.

As is the case with most consumer tech, the longer something's been around, the more advanced features you can get at lower prices. Whether you're looking for a toy to fly around your backyard or living room or a full-on camera drone to travel the world with, you'll get more for your money right now.

Keep in mind:

Deals and prices have been verified as of Friday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. ET. with a new low price on Parrot's Mambo, DJI's Mavic Air and Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom models.

Parrot Mambo FPV Kit for $99 ($80 off) One of my favorite kits for beginners who want simple indoor and outdoor flying. You can record video and photos with the add-on 720p-resolution camera, but it's also a great way to learn how to fly by first-person view using the included FPV headset. Just slide in an iPhone or Android phone with Parrot's flying app and use the bundled Bluetooth controller to pilot the drone. See at Best Buy

Air Hogs Supernova Orb for $30 ($10 off) Sarah Tew/CNET More of a flying toy than what's typically considered a drone, the Supernova is surrounded with IR sensors, letting you use your hands to control it. It definitely takes some practice, but once you've got the hand gestures down, it's a blast to play with alone or a partner. See at Walmart

PowerUp Dart app-controlled paper airplane 30 percent off Joshua Goldman/CNET Rather fly an RC plane than a quadcopter? The PowerUp Dart lets you do just that with very little investment. It's a powered paper airplane that does flips and rolls that you control with an app on your phone. An onscreen slider controls the throttle, while tilting your phone left or right handles steering. It takes some practice, but it's a blast once you get the hang of it. Prices start at $50, but you can get 30 percent off right now for Black Friday, bringing the basic kit down to $35. See at PowerUp

Ryze Tello bundle for $99 Joshua Goldman/CNET Built in collaboration with drone market leader DJI and Intel, the Tello is way smarter than your average phone-controlled camera drone. The app has several preprogrammed flight patterns designed to get cool-looking selfie shots or you can just fly it with onscreen controls. A Bluetooth controller is available for it, too, if you'd rather have physical controls. The Tello is available at Best Buy, Amazon and elsewhere for $79 ($20 off its normal price) by itself or you can pick it up from them with three batteries and a charging hub for $99. See at Amazon

Sky Viper Fury Stunt Drone for $25 ($25 off), Journey GPS Video Drone for $96 Sarah Tew/CNET It's amazing that you can get a camera drone with GPS for less than $100 let alone a good one. While the Journey won't be putting DJI out of business, it's a good entry-level quadcopter that can hold its position and hover using GPS and has return to home, a Follow Me mode and waypoint navigation. The Fury ($25 at Walmart) is just a simple drone that's quick and can do a variety of flips with buttons on the controller. See at Amazon

DJI Mavic Air for $655 ($144 off) Sarah Tew/CNET The Air might not have the camera or performance of the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom models, but it's still my go-to camera drone recommendation for most people. See at Amazon Read the CNET review

Parrot Anafi for $550 ($150 off) Joshua Goldman/CNET You get a lot for your money with the Anafi. The 4K-resolution camera drone folds up to the size of a compact umbrella and weighs next to nothing. That's at least part of the reason it gets up to 25 minutes of flight time. While it lacks obstacle avoidance like the Mavic Air, it has a whole bag of shooting tricks for photos and video. See at Parrot

DJI Mavic 2 Pro for $1,399, Mavic 2 Zoom for $1,149 ($100 off each) Joshua Goldman/CNET This is the best Black Friday deal you'll find on these two drones at the moment with no special code needed. Wellbots has knocked $100 off on both the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom models, DJI's top travel-friendly camera drones for enthusiasts and professionals. See at Wellbots

Skydio R1 with free second battery and Skydio backpack Joshua Goldman/CNET I'm throwing this in for the big spenders who care more about getting a great shot than flying a drone. The R1 is a remarkable camera drone because it flies itself while it tracks you or another subject. That includes piloting itself around obstacles on all sides. (Watch this video to see it in action.) It is, however, $2,000, but through Cyber Monday (Nov. 26), Skydio will throw in a second battery and a backpack. See at Skydio

