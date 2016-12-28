CNET asks: In 2017, which comic book film are you most excited to see?

This year brought to the big screen some great, some good and some questionable films, including yet another handful of comic book films.

Now, with 2016 (thankfully) nearly behind us, we're looking ahead to some of the fun things 2017 has to offer -- starting with some pop culture. Read up on next year's upcoming movies, then let us know which comic book film you're most excited to see next year. (For added fun, each title link below takes you to the film's trailer on CNET -- if we have one.)

Opens: February 10, 2017

OK, so it may not exactly be a comic film, but it certainly looks like it'll be fun for all! Batman (voiced by Will Arnett) returns to Gotham and must save the city from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis). Rosario Dawson, Jenny Slate and Michael Cera also lend their voices as Barbara Gordon, Harley Quinn and Robin, respectively.

Opens: March 3, 2017

The final outing of Wolverine on the big screen features an aged Hugh Jackman who's approached by Professor X (Patrick Stewart) to take care of (we assume) X-23. Naturally, violence ensues and I'm sure there'll be some mutant-on-mutant fighting. There are definitely beards though.

Opens: May 5, 2017

Pretty sure Baby Groot is just going to save the universe and we're all going to be even more in love with him than we already are. Maybe along the way we'll set up some "Avengers: Infinity War" plot lines and get some Star-Lord and Gamora action, or at least resolution.

Opens: June 2, 2017

Do you think she has the power to save the DCEU? Played by Gal Gadot, this (sort-of) origin story sees Princess Diana leaving her home to fight in World War I alongside soldiers such as Chris Pine's Steve Trevor.

Opens: July 7, 2017

Spidey as played by an actual teenager! Tom Holland plays the titular hero after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" introduced him to the world. We know Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) also makes an appearance, but we still don't know who Zendaya plays.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle'

Opens: October 6, 2017

This sequel to "Kingsman: The Secret Service", which was based on a 2012 series called "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar (who also wrote and produced the first film), pretty much all we know about this film is who it stars: Taron Egerton, Channing Tatum, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry. But you've seen the first film (or "Kick-Ass"), you know we're in for another knockdown bloody film.

'Thor: Ragnarok'

Opens: November 3, 2017

The third Thor (Chris Hemsworth) outing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will pair the god with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk. It was recently confirmed that the film will borrow from the Planet Hulk comic storyline, with director Taika Waititi confirming to Total Film magazine it takes place on Sakaar and has an "out there" plot.

Opens: November 17, 2017

Directed by Zach Snyder ("Batman v Superman"), this DCEU entry will be the first to bring the titular superhero group together. The film stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg). Like the other films set to be released late next year, we don't know much about the plot except that it has a lot of people in it, including: Jesse Eisenberg, Connie Nielsen, J.K. Simmons, Willem Dafoe and Jeremy Irons.

But 2017 isn't just about comics. There are more than 50 (!) films we're already gearing up to watch next year. What're you already counting the days to see?