15 animal tweets that will send you into cute overload

I was scrolling through Circa news this morning when I found a story that was too cute to pass up. Apparently, the National Zoo announced that it had a new seal pup on Twitter. But what followed was a Twitter battle of cuteness for the ages.

Suddenly, zoos from around the country took it as a competition and started posting cute animal photos with the hashtag #cuteanimaltweetoff. Let's have a look at the first tweet from the National Zoo to see what the other zoos were up against:

Now, here are the challengers, but can we really call it a battle? I think everyone wins this time. Check it out:

Is it really fair that some people started posting GIFs? No, I don't think it matters:

Check out the entire "battle" here.

