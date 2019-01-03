10 apps to help take better care of yourself in 2019

The hustle and bustle of the holidays can often leave little time to recuperate before you're back to your daily routine. But the new year doesn't have to be stressful. Along with resolutions like getting in better shape and starting new hobbies, you may have resolved to work on your self care.

Check out these apps to help you put your mental and physical health first in 2019.

1. Aloe Bud

Aloe Bud (download for iOS) is an easy way to make sure you're taking care of yourself every day. The app sends gentle nudges throughout the day, reminding you to drink water, eat, reach out to friends and more. Instead of guilting you if you aren't doing well, Aloe Bud encourages you to celebrate even the small victories.

2. Shleep

The Shleep app (download for iOS or Android) is a helpful app if you're hoping to fall asleep faster and feel more rested when you wake up. Shleep rates how well you're sleeping with a questionnaire and teaches you how to sleep better through learning modules. Depending on your sleeping habits, Shleep will prioritize certain modules over others.

3. ToDon't

The ToDon't app (download for iOS or Chrome) might sound like the opposite of how you want 2019 to be, but hear me out. The app works on getting you to procrastinate bad habits or what you don't want to accomplish that day. ToDon't could potentially help you avoid bad choices like checking social media or letting laundry pile up.

4. Loosid

If you're hoping to cut back on drinking or be sober in 2019, it's important to find a like-minded community. Loosid (download for iOS) is a digital sober community, providing support to members and celebrating the choice of sobriety. The app links up users with friend groups, dating options and sober events.

5. SmokeFree

Smoking is one of the most challenging habits to break. SmokeFree (download for Android) can help you quit cold turkey or cut back slowly. The app offers users motivational phrases, tips, time elapsed without cigarettes and a chart of money saved. You can use it to set incentives for yourself: For example, with the cash saved by not buying cigarettes you could buy yourself a new phone.

6. Calm

Whether you live with anxiety or just had a busy day, Calm (download for iOS or Android) can help you find a few moments in the day to feel peaceful. The app offers hundreds of meditations on topics including anxiety, stress, sleeping, forgiveness, gratitude and more. The sessions range from three to 25 minutes long. The app has a seven-day free trial and then costs either $60 per year or a one-time $300 payment.

7. Lumosity

If you play games to distract yourself or wind down from a long day, this could be for you. Lumosity (download for iOS or Android) lets you play games, learn and improve your mind all at once. The app includes puzzles, memory games, logic problems, meditation techniques and more. As you play, you can track your progress while learning your strengths, weaknesses and cognitive patterns.

8. Anxietyhelper

The Anxietyhelper app (download for iOS) teaches you about anxiety and panic attacks so you can better understand what's happening in your body. You'll learn signs and symptoms, coping methods and treatment options. If you're actively having an attack, there's a panic alert function to notify a trusted person to help guide you through the episode.

9. Journal

Keeping a journal is one of the best ways to see how much you've changed and accomplished over time. Getting your thoughts and feelings on paper is also therapeutic. There are dozens of journal apps available, so it's all about finding one that best suits your needs. The Day One app (download for iOS or Android) just had a big update in August. You can also use the stock notes app on your phone.

10. Stretch Timer



You don't have to commit to a vast amount of exercise to make a change in your life. Developing a habit of stretching at least once a day can make a big difference. It's also doable for most people with physical limitations or injuries. The Stretch Timer app (download for iOS or Android) is an easy way to keep track of repetitions and time while listening to calm music.

