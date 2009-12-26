You got an iPod, now what?

CNET

Year after year, Apple's line of iPod portable media players make for great holiday gifts to give and receive. But whether it's your first iPod or an overdue update, the increasing complexity of the iPod (and the iTunes software behind it) can be challenging to wrap your head around.

To shorten the distance between unboxing and rocking out, I've put together a collection of all the major iPod and iTunes tutorials I've created over the course of the year. Happy holidays.

iPod setup guides:

How to set up an iPod Touch

How to set up an iPod Nano

How to set up and iPod Shuffle



iTunes tips and tricks:

Getting started with iTunes playlists

Creating Smart Playlists in iTunes

Getting started with podcasts in iTunes

How to quickly add media to iTunes 9

How to move an iTunes library to an external drive

How to rip an audio book CD to an iPod

