You can now use Facebook Live on your computer; here's how

Facebook Live, despite its occasional misuse, is a fun and interactive way to keep in touch with friends and family members alike.

Up until now, live streaming on Facebook was done through the Facebook mobile app on your phone. However, on Wednesday Facebook announced that you can now use Facebook Live on a computer.

Starting a Facebook Live session from your computer couldn't be easier.

Open your favorite browser, and visit Facebook.com.

Click in the status text box, then click on Live Video .

. Enter a brief description, select your preferred privacy setting, then click Next .

. When prompted, click Allow to give Facebook permission to access your webcam and microphone.

to give Facebook permission to access your webcam and microphone. Finally, click on Go Live

Another addition to Facebook Live on a computer gives gamers the option to livestream a gaming session after installing and setting up some additional software.