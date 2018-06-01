WWDC 2018: Start time, live blog, how to livestream, what to expect

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to take place this Monday, June 4. CNET will be on hand to cover the news as it breaks, and as it has done in the past, Apple will also be livestreaming the event for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Windows 10 users.
WWDC 2018 start time, liveblog and live streams
- When: Monday, June 4
- Where: San Jose, California
- What time: San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (June 6); Sydney: 3 a.m. (June 6). (See the start time in your area.)
- Preshow and live simulcast: The CNET preshow starts an hour earlier, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET. (See the start time in your area.) Join Lexy Savvides, Patrick Holland and Ian Sherr from San Francisco, with appearances by Megan Wollerton from Louisville and Jeff Bakalar from New York. The CNET show will continue throughout the duration of the Apple event with live commentary and analysis -- perfect if you don't have an Apple device or Windows 10 to watch the official Apple livestream (see below). Watch the CNET live video simulcast.
- Live blog: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Shara Tibken and Scott Stein will be on location to cover the news as it breaks. Follow the CNET live blog.
- Livestream: Apple will be livestreaming the event for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Windows 10 users. On Safari or Microsoft Edge browsers, click on this link watch the official Apple stream live. Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.
Analysis and what to expect
- Apple's WWDC 2018 will reportedly be hardware free
- WWDC 2018: All the rumors on iOS 12, iPad Pro, new MacBooks and more
- 12 things we want to see on Apple's iOS 12 at WWDC
