Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to take place today, Monday, June 4. CNET is on hand to cover the news as it breaks, and as it has done in the past, Apple will also be livestreaming the event.
WWDC 2018 start time, liveblog and live streams
- When: Today -- Monday, June 4
- Where: San Jose, California
- What time: San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (June 5); Sydney: 3 a.m. (June 5). (See the start time in your area.)
- Preshow and live simulcast: The CNET preshow starts an hour earlier, at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET. (See the start time in your area.) Join Lexy Savvides, Patrick Holland and Ian Sherr from San Francisco, with appearances by Megan Wollerton from Louisville and Jeff Bakalar from New York. The CNET show will continue throughout the duration of the Apple event with live commentary and analysis -- perfect if you don't have an Apple device or Windows 10 to watch the official Apple livestream (see below). Watch the CNET live video simulcast.
- Live blog: CNET's Connie Guglielmo, Shara Tibken and Scott Stein will be on location to cover the news as it breaks. Follow the CNET live blog.
- Livestream: Apple will be livestreaming the event. Apple says it's "best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later;" or Windows 10 PC using Microsoft Edge. However, devices using the Chrome and Firefox browsers should be able to watch, too ("MSE, H.264, and AAC required," says Apple). Click on this link watch the official Apple stream live. Owners of second-, third- or fourth-generation Apple TV set-top boxes can watch the keynote from the Apple Events channel.
Analysis and what to expect
- Forget the gadgets -- WWDC is all about services and software
- Apple's WWDC 2018 will reportedly be hardware free
- WWDC 2018: All the rumors on iOS 12, iPad Pro, new MacBooks and more
- iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad: Everything you need to know
- Mac OS 10.14 leak suggests dark mode, Apple News app
- 12 things we want to see on Apple's iOS 12 at WWDC
- Apple HomeKit: Everything you need to know
- WWDC is once again held in the best city ever and nobody can tell me otherwise
Apple products we probably won't see until after WWDC 2018
- New 2018 iPhone: All the rumors on specs, price, release date
- iPad Pro 2018: All the rumors on specs, price, release date
- iPhone SE 2: Rumored specs, price, release date
- AirPower: All we know about Apple's wireless charging pad
Editors' note: Originally published May 31, updated periodically thereafter with new links and additional info.
Corrections, June 3: Fixed a bad link, corrected international viewing times and updated compatible devices and browsers for watching Apple's livestreams.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.