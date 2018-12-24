She's a Wonder. Forget the invisible-jet-flying Wonder Woman from the delightfully cheesy SuperFriends cartoon. Fans met an entirely new heroine in the 2017 blockbuster feature simply called Wonder Woman.

And on Dec. 23, 2018, star Gal Gadot announced that filming on the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, has wrapped. Gadot thanked director Patty Jenkins, the character's fans, and the nearly 1,000 crew members "who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie."

But don't line up yet to buy tickets for the sequel, as Gadot announced in October that it's been pushed back to June 5, 2020.

Super excited to announce that, thanks to the changing landscape, we are able to put Wonder Woman back to its rightful home. June 5, 2020. Be there or be square!!!



We do have some information to mull over while we wait, however. We know the sequel's title will be Wonder Woman 1984, and it's set in the neon-splashed Reagan Era. Two photos released in early June show Diana marveling at some very 1980s TV screens (J.R. Ewing!) and in a possible spoiler, Steve Trevor getting his shopping mall on. (Is this really Steve? How can that be... never mind, it's the movies.)

And director Patty Jenkins is very excited about another character, the unidentified man played by Pedro Pascal, star of Netflix show Narcos. On July 30, Jenkins tweeted out a photo of Pascal with a loud tie and some serious 1980s Ken doll hair, declaring she "can't...stop...watching" the actor's work. The character Pascal is playing is still a secret, though fans on Twitter guessed he might be supervillain Maxwell Lord or, possibly, Vandal Savage.

Jenkins and Pascal worked together on the 2015 TV movie Exposed. Game of Thrones fans will know Pascal for his role as dashing but doomed Oberyn Martell.

At Comic-Con, attendees were treated to some new footage.

With Gal Gadot as the lead in Wonder Woman, the heroic Amazon finally landed a full-on film of her own, and some critics call it the best feature ever in the DC film universe. (Batman v Superman will have to console itself with its shelf full of Razzies.) The film was the third-highest-grossing movie of 2017, behind only Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

In mid-June 2018, Gadot released the first photo showing her in costume for the sequel. She's apparently landed herself a very 1980s curling iron, and the costume is looking shiny.

And in late June, director Patty Jenkins released a photo of Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva, aka supervillain Cheetah, though Wiig is shown standing in a museum in a very-1980s outfit, not in full villain garb. (Minerva is an archaeologist in the comics, so the museum location makes sense.)

Wonder Woman proved, once and for all, that female superheroes can headline their own movie, if it's done well. Seems ridiculous this was ever a question, but as Deadline wrote, "there seemed (to be) a reason studios put capes mostly on men, because it was thought they were the rabid fan base that camped out early and came back often and made huge opening weekends."

Welcome to the 21st century, filmmakers, where men and women can be equally devoted fans of both male and female heroes.

A sequel was inevitable, because DC execs are no dummies. Fans worried at first about whether director Patty Jenkins would return for the second film, but she signed on in September 2017. Variety reports Jenkins will earn around $8 million to direct, produce and work on the script, which would make her the highest-paid female director of all time.

Release date, production info

Wonder Woman 1984 is now scheduled for a June 5, 2020 release, moved back from its original December 2019 to avoid competing with Star Wars: Episode IX. The title was confirmed by director Jenkins as earlier this year, so get out your jelly shoes and Members Only jackets for the trip to the theater.

Jenkins wrote the script with Geoff Johns, president and chief creative officer of DC Comics, and screenwriter Dave Callaham.

And in August 2018, word came that Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer would score the film. Zimmer originally composed Wonder Woman's theme song for her film debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016.

As noted above, star Gadot noted on Dec. 23, 2018, that filming had wrapped, after shooting in "4 very different locations in 3 countries."

Cast: Who's who?

Returning characters

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Robin Wright as General Antiope

New faces

Kristen Wiig as supervillain Cheetah

Pedro Pascal, in an unknown role

Soundarya Sharma, in an unknown role

Plot news, rumors and theories

Don't be a Cheetah! Director Patty Jenkins confirmed on Twitter in March that Kristen Wiig will star as the supervillain Cheetah, calling Wiig "sensationally talented." Cheetah has long been a nemesis of Wonder Woman, with four different incarnations since her 1943 debut. (In 2001, a man briefly took on the title of Cheetah, but the other three have been women.) Early Cheetahs were just women in costumes, but more recent versions morph into a human-cheetah hybrid and have enhanced strength and agility, plus deadly claws and fangs. Thanks to a photo Jenkins released in late June 2018, Wiig's version of Cheetah appears to be archaeologist Dr. Barbara Minerva, but there's also no need for the film to stick closely to any comics story.

Totally awesome '80s: We know from the title that the movie will be set in that totally tubular decade of the 1980s. Gnarly! But also, serious! Screenrant says the new movie "will send Diana against the forces of Soviet Union in the closing days of the Cold War." To be specific, the film will be set in 1984, the year of the Los Angeles Olympics. To get into the 1980s spirit, the cast also posed for a photo that mimics the poster for John Hughes' 1985 hit, The Breakfast Club.

Pining for Pine: Many fans wondered if Chris Pine, who played Steve Trevor in the first film, would be back. Spoiler ahead: He sacrificed himself in the first film, so it would seem ... difficult. But anything goes in comic resurrections (just ask thawed-out Captain America over at Marvel). And now that Jenkins has released a photo labeling it Trevor, we're left to wonder exactly how he makes his return.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 ways 'Wonder Woman' saved the DC movie universe

Here comes the general: In October 2018, Robin Wright confirmed to Variety that she will once again play General Antiope in the sequel. (Spoiler: It'll have to be in flashback or some other twist because the general sacrificed herself for Diana in the first film.)

"It's going to be an iconic time: a little Wonder Woman in the vortex of this movement," Wright said while discussing the state of women's issues today. "And...Wonder Woman, who was created in the '40s, what does she symbolize? Justice and equality and speaking the truth. So to be a part of that enhancement, as Wonder Woman's general, it's so great."

Seventies superstar: Until Gadot came along, the iconic on-screen Wonder Woman was Lynda Carter, who starred in the 1970s television series. Could Carter make a cameo appearance in the sequel? In early 2018, Jenkins was asked about that. "We'll see," she told Entertainment Tonight's Mary Hart. "Lynda is one of the dearest people to us, has been a great mentor and dear friend. And we actually desperately tried to get her in the first one and we had the scheduling that couldn't work, so she's always been a part of our Wonder Woman family. We won't say anything yet, but we certainly -- there's no lack of trying."

She's coming to America: The first film was set in wartime Europe, but for this one, the star-spangled superhero is coming to the good ol' USA. "The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

Cheetah, but no copycat: Jenkins told Entertainment Tonight the two films won't march in lockstep. "We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same ... things that we love, but (the sequel is) its own movie completely," she said.

Rumored Riz? There's also a rumor that Riz Ahmed, star of HBO's The Night Of, is being pursued for a role, based on a statement made by Jeff Sneider, editor-in-chief of The Tracking Board, during a March podcast. Ahmed is also in this year's Venom, which may mean he's too busy to pick up another major superhero movie.

Dream come true: Indian actress Soundarya Sharma will play a role in the film, The Hindu newspaper reported in August 2018. While her role has not yet been revealed, it sounds major. "This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation,'" the actor said. "It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger-than-life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character." Sharma is perhaps best known for starring in the 2017 Bollywood movie Ranchi Diaries. She's also studied dentistry, and that's the tooth.

This piece was originally posted May 9, 2018, and is updated as new details come out.

