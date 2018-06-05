CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple WWDC 2018: These iPhone models will get iOS 12

iOS updates often leave older models behind. What's the scoop with iOS 12?

At its WWDC conference on Monday, Apple took the wraps off iOS 12. If you already own an iPhone ($1,829.00 at Apple) or iPad ($669.00 at Apple), especially an older one, you might be wondering whether the device will be able to run the new operating system.

After all, it's not uncommon for iOS updates to require faster processors, which often leaves older devices behind.

Good news: Every device that can run iOS 11 can also run iOS 12. Here's a rundown of the compatible iPhones and iPads:

iPhones

iPads

We'll update this post as more information about iOS 12 emerges.

