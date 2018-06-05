At its WWDC conference on Monday, Apple took the wraps off iOS 12. If you already own an iPhone ($1,829.00 at Apple) or iPad ($669.00 at Apple), especially an older one, you might be wondering whether the device will be able to run the new operating system.
After all, it's not uncommon for iOS updates to require faster processors, which often leaves older devices behind.
Good news: Every device that can run iOS 11 can also run iOS 12. Here's a rundown of the compatible iPhones and iPads:
iPhones
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8 ($1,079.00 at Apple)
- iPhone 7 Plus ($1,049.00 at Apple)
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone 6 ($379.00 at OzMobiles)
- iPhone 6 Plus ($619.00 at OzMobiles)
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5S
iPads
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($1,179.00 at Apple)
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad (fifth-gen)
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad Mini 4
- iPad Mini 3
- iPad Mini 2
We'll update this post as more information about iOS 12 emerges.
