Why Ziploc bags are perfectly safe for sous vide cooking

Josh P. Miller/CNET

I am known to go the cheap route whenever possible, so while learning to cook sous vide I have to admit I eyed my Ziploc bags and wondered what would happen if I replaced vacuum-sealed bags for resealable ones.

They seal out air and they are made from thick plastic. They should work in a snap, right?

Many people say that Ziploc works great. I have to agree since I have never had any problems with using Ziploc bags, either. They didn't melt, I didn't die and nothing caught on fire. Still, I had nagging questions.

Too much air?

Some believe that Ziploc bags don't remove all of the air, resulting in less penetration of any marinades and -- worse -- bacteria growth in the food while it's cooking. Is it true?

Probably not. Research has found that it is the temperature you cook and store the food at that prevents bacteria growth, not the vacuum sealing. Plus, if you want to get all of the air out of the bag without a vacuum sealer you can use the water displacement method to get the best results. Here's how:

Fill up your sink or a bowl with water. Fill your Ziploc bag with the ingredients up to 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) away from the opening and close the zipper almost all of the way. Submerge the bag in the water, slowly, leaving just the open zipper area exposed. Pressure from the water will force the air out. Zip the bag closed.

Will chemicals leach into the food?

Another worry is that the chemicals from the plastic may leach into the food when heated, since a study and some other research got people to suddenly start pitching their plastic containers in the trash. That may be so, but it isn't any more likely than with vacuum bags designed for sous vide cooking -- they are made out of the exact same kind of plastic. The Ziploc website says that all of its bags are BPA and dioxin-free, which are some of the chemicals that most people are afraid of when using plastic.

To be on the safe side, stay away from any brand name or generic plastic baggie made with polyvinyl chloride (PVC). A little research on the company's website should tell you what the bags are made of. High-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene and polypropylene are the safest plastics to cook with. Thankfully, that's what Ziploc bags and most other zippered bags are made of.

Will they melt?

Well, yeah, if you subject them to high temperatures. Polyethylene plastic, which is typically used to make these bags, will start to soften at about 195 degrees Fahrenheit (90.6 degrees Celsius). If you put them in boiling water (around 212 degrees F or 100 degrees C), they will melt. Most sous vide cooking temperatures are below 190 degrees F (87.8 degrees C), so you shouldn't need to worry about melting.