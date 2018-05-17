CNET también está disponible en español.

When and where to order the OnePlus 6

The latest flagship phone from a company that never settles goes up for sale soon.

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 6, its latest flagship phone. Just like many other Android phones this year, it has a notch, which lends itself to a larger display without increasing the size of the device itself.

The OnePlus will ship in two different black colors, and in a few weeks, there will be a limited edition white model. All three models feature a glass back, but oddly enough no wireless charging.

If you want to get a OnePlus 6 as soon as possible, here's everything you need to know.

When can you order it?

The OnePlus 6 in midnight black and mirror black will be available starting May 22. The silk white model will be available starting June 5.

OnePlus also announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless headphones, which will be available in late June for $69 or £69 (that's about AU$90 converted).

Where to order

OnePlus is still selling directly to users through its own website, OnePlus.com. The company will also sell through its various partners, such as Amazon.

How much will it cost?

The OnePlus 6 is available in three different memory and storage configurations, as well as three different colors.

ModelUSUKAustralia (converted)
Mirror black (6GB/64GB)$529£469AU$700
Mirror black (8GB/128GB)$579£519AU$770
Midnight black (8GB/128GB)$579£519AU$770
Midnight black (8GB/256GB)$629£569AU$835
Silk white (8GB/128GB)$579£519AU$770
