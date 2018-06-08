Apple's Messages app was the focus of several big updates over the past couple of years, but this year Messages is receiving just a minor update. FaceTime, however, is getting its biggest revamp yet with iOS 12.

Messages

The Messages app in iOS 12 isn't receiving a ton of new features or changes. Instead, there are a few minor tweaks that should make messaging easier.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

There appears to be a new app dock for iMessage apps, including a new Photos shortcut for quicker access to your photo library.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

During the keynote, Apple demonstrated a new camera feature in the Messages app. Using the camera shortcut in a conversation, users can take photos or videos with filters, stickers and drawings to spice up photos shared with a loved one. Animoji also has three new characters, while a new Memoji feature lets you create an Animoji that looks just like you. We will cover Memoji in more detail in a separate post.

FaceTime

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

After waiting far too long, FaceTime is finally getting group video calls. That's right -- with iOS 12 you will be able to hold a FaceTime call including up to 32 people.

The redesigned FaceTime look will show thumbnails for everyone in what Apple calls "the Roster" along the bottom of the screen, and as someone begins to talk their video -- referred to as a Tile -- will move to the top of the screen. The size of the tile is determined by who is active on the call, with the Tile of the person talking slowly getting bigger the longer he or she talks.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Oh, and those fancy new camera effects Apple added to the Messages app -- you can use those in FaceTime as well.