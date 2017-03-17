What you need to know about GPS and the Apple Watch Series 2

1:25 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The Apple Watch Series 2 boasts built-in GPS capabilities, so you can leave your iPhone at home or in your gym locker during a workout. The watch will take care of tracking all of the important details.

Previously, you had to have your iPhone nearby in order for the Watch to capture location information from the Global Positioning System.The first time I started a workout with the Series 2, I was expecting to find some sort of GPS button or indicator letting me know the satellite-powered system was active.

It turns out, when you start specific workouts and your iPhone isn't nearby, your Apple Watch Series 2 will automatically track the workout with its own GPS capabilities.

If for some reason it doesn't track your workout, on your Apple Watch go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and ensure Location Services is enabled.

Workouts that are tracked via GPS include:

Outdoor walk

Outdoor run

Open water swim

Outdoor cycle

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Once you complete a workout and your Watch reconnects with your iPhone, you can view your GPS data by opening the Activity app. Next, scroll down to the Workout section and tap on a completed workout.

If you find that the GPS is a bit off in tracking your location or distance, Apple recommends that you calibrate your watch by following the instructions here.

Editors' note: This post was originally published September 22, 2016. It has since been updated with new information.