Alexa speakers have already proven themselves useful all around the house. They're awesome alarm clock replacements for your bedside table and work great as cooking assistants in the kitchen. They can help around the office or with your classes.

One room you may not have considered adding an Alexa speaker to is the bathroom. Privacy is certainly a big concern here, so you'll want to make sure you take extra care with the speaker. But once you realize how much a smart speaker can help with your morning routine, you may never look back.

Below are 11 ways Alexa can be of service in the bathrooms of your home.

Alarm

Alexa speakers make great alarm clocks. You can wake up to your favorite music, the latest news or your standard chime. If you have a master bath, it's worth trying to set an alarm on that speaker instead of the one on your bedside table.

Not only should the alarm sound still be loud enough, it likely will make you get out of bed to disable the alarm (unless you're clever enough to figure out how to stop it within the Alexa app). Beyond waking you up, you can also have additional alarms set to let you know when you should be leaving for work or when you should wake up your kids for school.

Timer

A timer might seem more necessary in the kitchen than the bathroom, but you'll no doubt appreciate having a hands-free timer if you ever dye your hair or have a kid who likes to take extra long showers. Set a timer by saying, "Alexa, set a timer for 10 minutes," and tell them it's time to get out when the timer is up.

Now Playing: Watch this: How to automate your morning routine

Listen to music or audiobooks while you shower/bathe

Easily one of the best uses for an Alexa speaker in the bathroom is its music abilities. Not only will you be able to listen to your favorite songs to sing along with while you shower, you can also turn your bathroom into a mini spa when you need to unwind after a long day. Dim the lights, fill the bath and listen to your audiobook, catch up on your favorite podcasts or play some relaxing music.

News and weather

Rather than standing in silence, try catching up on the news while you brush your teeth or listen to the weather and traffic as you shave. Just say, "Alexa, play my Flash Briefing." With this, you'll know whether to grab a rain jacket on the way out the door or whether you should leave a few minutes early to avoid the worst of the traffic.

Create a to-do or shopping list while you get ready

Alexa excels at making lists, be it task management or a list of things to buy at the store. Just say, "Alexa, add email Sharon to my to-do list," or "Alexa, add paper clips." Alexa also supports Todoist, Any.do, AnyList, Cozi Lists and Picniic, meaning you can two-way sync your to-do lists with Alexa.

Then you can either have Alexa read your to-do list for the day to you as you get ready or you can build a list before you even get dressed in the morning.

Appointments

Likewise, Alexa can keep up with your calendars. You can add a Google, Microsoft, Apple or Microsoft Exchange account and Alexa will tell you of any upcoming events. Just say, "Alexa, what's on my calendar today?" You can also ask, "Alexa, what's my next event?" or "Alexa, add an event to my calendar."

With an Alexa speaker in your bathroom, you can be briefed on any major events in your day before you get out of the shower, so you'll know whether it's a button down and tie or casual Friday kind of day.

Make coffee

Want hot coffee as soon as you step out of the shower? Alexa can do that. All you need is a smart plug and any ol' dumb coffee maker. Then make a routine that either triggers the plug at the same time every day or with a phrase like, "Alexa, coffee time." Just don't forget to add water and coffee grounds to the coffee maker the night before.

Then, just make sure the routine is triggered before you get in the shower. You'll have a nice hot cup of fresh coffee waiting for you when you get out.

Order breakfast

Alternatively, Alexa can order coffee and breakfast for you with the Starbucks skill. Open the Alexa app (iOS, Android) or go to alexa.amazon.com and open the Skills catalog from the left menu. Search for Starbucks Reorder, enable it and link your Starbucks account.

After that, you can reorder your Usual order from one of the 10 previous stores you've visited. You can also switch between your five previous orders.

As you walk out the door, just say, "Alexa, tell Starbucks Reorder to start my order." Your coffee and breakfast will be ready for pickup by the time you get to the Starbucks.

Hands-free messaging

If you need to tell someone you're running late, you can use Alexa to do that… so long as you use Android. Use our guide to set up SMS with Alexa. Then, all you have to do is say, "Alexa, send an SMS" or "Alexa, send a text message to [contact name]." A text message will be sent from your number to the contact.

Reminders

With an Alexa speaker in the bathroom, you'll never forget another shower thought. While you still can't make voice memos natively (there are a few voice memo skills), you can take advantage of Alexa's reminders feature to track those ever-useful shower thoughts.

Just say, "Alexa, reminder," to start making a reminder.

Reorder items

If you find you're running low on shampoo, razor blades or toothpaste, you can use Alexa to order more right away. You can order millions of items from Amazon using just your voice. Say, "Alexa, order toothpaste," to be given the top few results for toothpaste on Amazon.

If you've previously ordered something from Amazon like, say, shampoo, just say, "Alexa, reorder shampoo." Alexa will ask you to confirm before she adds the previously ordered shampoo to your cart.