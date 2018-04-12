Yesterday, it was the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees. Today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is answering questions from the Energy and Commerce Committee of the House of Representatives.
The session started at 10 a.m. ET. The live feed is embedded below:
Follow CNET and CBS News for live coverage:
CNET: Zuckerberg faces more Cambridge Analytica questions from Congress -- live updates
CBS News: Mark Zuckerberg testimony to House Commerce Committee -- live updates
Here's a recap of everything from the earlier Senate testimony:
- Zuckerberg to Congress: I welcome regulation -- if it's the right regulation
- Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg feels the burn in Senate hearings
- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has talked to Robert Mueller
- Zuckerberg says there will always be a free version of Facebook
- Zuckerberg calls on his team as go-to answer in Senate hearing
- No, Zuckerberg tells Congress, Facebook isn't recording your conversations
- Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts are spamming Washington, DC
- Mark Zuckerberg Facebook testimony sparks tons of new memes
- Mark Zuckerberg left notes open during Senate hearing break
- Who is Palmer Luckey? And why does Senator Ted Cruz care?
- Related: Facebook launches bug bounty program to report data thieves
Video
- Seven of our favorite moments from Zuck's congressional testimony
- Zuckerberg gets grilled by Senators
- Zuckerberg confirms Facebook is working with the Mueller investigation
- Zuckerberg says he's OK with more regulation
- Zuckerberg: We need to take a more active view in policing Facebook ecosystem
- Zuckerberg evasive on letting Facebook users pay to remove ads
- Zuckerberg to Congress: 'It was my mistake, and I'm sorry'
For additional coverage, check out CBS News' livestreaming news service, CBSN, on the web or via CBS News mobile apps. (For the record, CNET is a division of CBS.)
Editors' note, April 10, 2018: This story was originally published on April 6, 2018 and has since been updated with new information.
iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.
Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.