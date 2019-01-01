Use this tip to store your fake Christmas tree in a snap

Taking apart a fake Christmas tree for storage can really sap any leftover holiday joy that you may still have. No one wants to disassemble each part of a fake tree and then try to stuff it into a storage box. Thankfully, there's no need.

Fake trees are very durable, so a storage box isn't really needed. All you really need to do is protect all of the fake needles and branches from dust and cobwebs. Here's a quick way to do that so you can move on to your New Year's resolutions.

Prep

Before you store your tree, get it ready. Blast it with your blow dryer on low heat to remove any lint or dust. Then, gently bend the branches so that they lie flush against the tree.

Grab some bags

Next, grab two 55-gallon trash bags. Poke a hole in the bottom of one of the bags. Then, with the help of a friend, shimmy the tree into the bag and guide the "trunk" of the tree through the hole. Secure the mouth of the garbage bag around the tree with some twine.

Put the second bag over the top of the tree. Secure the opening of the bag around the tree with packing tape or twine. Finish by taping the hole around the trunk closed with packing tape.

Now you can put your tree on its base inside your storage building, if you have one, or toss it in the back of a closet or under a bed. The best part is, next December, you won't need to reassemble your tree. All you'll need to do is pop it on its base and fluff out the limbs.

